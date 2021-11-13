The semi-finals of the T20 World Cup threw up unexpected results, defying the predictions of most experts and aficionados. While not weak teams, Australia and New Zealand were lesser fancied than India, England and West Indies when the tournament started, and clearly not favoured to get the better of Pakistan and England in the knock-out stages.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

The cricketing cousins separated by the Tasman Sea will meet on Sunday to decide the winner. Neither has won the T20 WC title earlier. The Kiwis, in fact, have never been in the final (Australia have now been twice), which imbues the contest with delectable uncertainty.

That these two teams have reached so far in the tournament highlights the unpredictability of the format. Since inception, T20 cricket continues to produce upsets and upheavals. Remember a virtual second-string Indian team under MS Dhoni winning the inaugural championship in 2007?

Advertisement

The current tournament hasn’t had the same overdose of melodrama as in 2007 (India beating Pakistan in the Super Over in the first match, then beating the arch rivals again in the last over in the final, Chris Gayle striking the first T20 century, Yuvraj Singh smiting Stuart Broad for six 6s) but has had its share of hugely exciting, tensely fought matches and topsy-turvy results.

Hot favourites India and defending champions West Indies being ousted in the league stage itself after a string of mediocre performances was quite shocking given the past record of the teams and lead-in form into the tournament. The two semi-finals results, though surprising, were the outcome of taut contests and humdinger finishes, with fortunes swinging one and the other till the very end.

>ALSO READ: No IND vs PAK Bilateral Cricket in Sight, Says ICC Interim Chief Executive

It would be unfair – and terribly misplaced – to believe Australia and New Zealand reached the final only because of the vicissitudes of T20 cricket. That neither team has had a hassle-free passage into the semis shows that even in this format, there are virtues more than just skills and a dash of luck that matter: Pluck, grit, tactics, resilience, discipline, ambition are those that come to readily to mind.

Both semi-finals took a similar route, teams batting second winning it in a flurry of big hits in the slog overs when it appeared that the opposing team was the likely winner: New Zealand through Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell, Australia on the back of an explosive partnership between Mathew Wade and Marcus Stoinis.

Advertisement

But there is no clearly defined template on how to win T20 matches/tournaments. Different teams do it differently, depending on talent available, with skills and temperament of players defining the combination, strengths and weaknesses of the team. Captains and players also see match situations differently, so the responses will differ.

What is mandatory, nonetheless, is a big heart and strong nerves to go with skills and luck. In a format where the margin for error is minuscule, and things can change dramatically within an over or two, sometimes even in a wicket-taking delivery, one stroke, a catch taken or dropped at a crucial juncture, being brave is as important as keeping calm under pressure.

Advertisement

The backdrop to Kiwi and Aussie campaign is fascinating in some similarities, but even more in the contrast over the past few years. Let’s look at Australia first. For a team with a dazzling record in ODIs (most World Cup wins), they’ve had a rather disappointing run in white ball cricket since the 2015 ODI WC triumph where incidentally they beat the Black Caps.

In the 6-plus years since that win, the Aussies had been rather inconsistent (controversies affecting performance no doubt) and not the world beaters every other team would dread. England, India and New Zealand have been better performing teams in white ball cricket, and the last two mentioned even in Tests.

Advertisement

>Factbox: New Zealand vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Final

In T20, Australia had been quite unremarkable apart from making it to the final way back in 2010. For the most part they’ve struggled in this format, some experts arguing that they had the right players but the wrong template for the format. Earlier this year they toured Bangladesh and were thrashed (albeit with a weak side), which kind of corroborated these compunctions.

In the current tournament too, not everybody was convinced that the Aussies had the mastery in the format to get too far. The team depended heavily on David Warner and Adam Zampa right through the league stage. If Warner clicked, the team won with a degree of comfort, if he failed, the team either bombed – as against England – or huffed and puffed to victory. Zampa, of course, has been brilliant throughout the tournament, but if the batting was below par, his efforts became redundant.

Advertisement

It is moot whether Australia would have qualified for the semi-finals had South Africa not squandered a splendid chance to spike their Net Run Rate chasing a very poor Bangladesh score. Three teams in this group finished on equal points – England, Australia and South Africa, but the latter were bumped off on an inferior NRR.

Advertisement

Australia’s performance against Pakistan on Friday went against all projections because some of these shortcomings didn’t show, and those that did, were overcome by some players putting up their hand in difficult circumstances. Under extreme pressure, not the least because of massive crowd support for Pakistan, Australia held their nerve to upstage the team which had made a clean sweep of all matches in the league phase.

Finch calling correctly an undoubted advantage, but not a conclusive one. In fact for about 80 per cent of match time, it appeared Australia would lose the match. Zampa had been superb again, conceding only 22 runs from 4 overs, but Pakistan had still scored a whopping 176, which their strong bowling attack looked like could have defended.

Advertisement

Hassan Ali dropping Mathew Wade in the final stages was the turning point of the match, but had the Aussie batting not kept itself afloat, through Warner, Mitch Marsh and the solid Stonis, Wade’s blistering assault on Shaheen Afridi, arguably the best fast bowler in the tournament, may still have been in vain.

Australia too had many fumbles in the field, but not at a critical juncture, which makes the difference between victory and defeat. Pakistan, who had played superbly for three weeks, heartbreakingly lost out on a place in the semis because of three shallow overs and a dropped catch. That’s the way the cookie crumbles!

Advertisement

The New Zealand story is even more riveting. In fact it is a saga of rising from a very low position to the zenith in the sport in the matter of 7-8 years. When you look at how the Kiwis have performed in this period, the victory over England in the semi-final does not qualify as an ‘upset’.

It was a hard-fought win, and with what happened in the 2019 ODI WC final clearly in the minds of players in both teams. This time, England didn’t have the luck to tilt the match in their favour as had happened in 2019. While the absence of key players Jason Roy and Tymal Mills hurt badly in batting and bowling, New Zealand’s victory was the result of a fantastic, concerted, lion-hearted effort which would have prevailed even if Roy and Mills had been available, I would venture.

Advertisement

I base this on the New Zealand’s surge in all formats in the game in the past few years. Being thwarted on a technicality and ill luck from winning the 2019 WC, the team could have been forgiven for believing that fate was unlikely with them. But instead of moaning and groaning, under the magnificent leadership of Kane Williamson, New Zealand used that setback as inspiration to become the best team in all formats.

Advertisement

In the time since the 2019 WC final, New Zealand have gone from strength to strength, losing a few (Test series v Australia in 2019, white ball series’s v India, 2019-2020) but won many more. Pakistan and West Indies were walloped in home Test matches, then the Kiwis beat England in England in the Test series to prime themselves for the inaugural World Test Championship.

Advertisement

They had a slice of luck in that Australia forfeited a series against South Africa because of the pandemic which made it possible for New Zealand to challenge top-ranked India in the WTC final. They beat Virat Kohli’s high fancied team on the last day of a nailbiting contest spread over six days.

A few months later, they are in the final of the T20 World Cup, making for one of the most extraordinary stories in contemporary sport. Australia are studded with star players, they’ve got found their mojo, they are looking crushingly powerful. New Zealand still have some issues in the top order, compounded by the injury to Devon Conway, which means the batting is even more unsettled.

Advertisement

Yet, for the diligence, resolve, humility, pride, chutzpah and resourcefulness they’ve shown, Kane Williamson’s side has earned not just accolades from rivals and experts, but also the warmth of cricket fans all over the world. They are the side to beat in the final.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here