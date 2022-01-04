NZ vs BAN, 1st Test: Bangladesh Shatter England's 9-year-old Batting Record in New Zealand

Mominul Haque-led Bangladesh on Tuesday set a massive batting record in the ongoing Test against the Black Caps in Mount Maunganui. In response to New Zealand’s 328, the visitors mounted a mammoth score of 458, taking a healthy lead of 130 runs.

Bangladesh batted for 176.2 overs in the first innings which is now the most number of overs faced in an innings by a visiting team in New Zealand since 2010. In due course, they went ahead of the 9-year-old record set by England. Back in 2013, the Alastair Cook-lead side posted 421 for 6 in the second innings of the 1st Test in Dunedin, after batting for 170 overs.

>Let’s have a look at the most number of overs faced in an innings by visiting teams in New Zealand:

>Bangladesh – 458 in 176.2 overs, in Mount Maunganui, 2022

>England – 421/6 in 170 overs, in Dunedin, 2013

>England – 476 in 162.5 overs, in Hamilton, 2019

>West Indies – 507 in 162.1, in Dunedin, 2013

>Australia – 562 in 154.2, in Wellington, 2016

Bangladesh batters produced showcased some phenomenal performances to frustrate the Kiwi bowlers. Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy (78) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (64) scored half-centuries and stitched a 104-run stand for the third wicket. Another terrific partnership was between captain Mominul and Liton Das. The duo missed out on their individual hundreds but added 158 runs for the 5th wicket.

Mehidy Hasan also exhibited his batting skills by scoring a gritty 47 off 88 deliveries, including 8 boundaries. After resuming the day at 401 for six, they lost their last four wickets for 57 runs. Hasan and Yasir Ali put on 75 for the seventh wicket. Shoriful Islam (7) and Taskin Ahmed (5) both clubbed boundaries in brief cameos at the end.

