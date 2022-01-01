NZ vs BAN, 1st Test: Ross Taylor Receives Rousing Reception as He Walks Out to Bat in Mount Maunganui

New Zealand’s Ross Taylor on Saturday received a rousing reception as he walked out to bat in the first Test against Bangladesh at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The veteran batter announced his retirement on Thursday, stating that the second and the final Test against Bangladesh, in which he likely will equal Daniel Vettori’s record of 112 tests for New Zealand, will be his last in the longest format of the game.

The video of his grand entry was shared on Twitter by the Black Caps. “A great reception for @RossLTaylor from the Bay Oval as he comes out to bat for the first time in his final Test series for New Zealand," the New Zealand Cricket wrote in a tweet.

Taylor played a handy cameo of 31 runs off 64 deliveries including five boundaries. He stitched a 50-run stand for the third wicket with opener Devon Conway before losing his wicket to Shoriful Islam in the third session.

The 37-year-old won’t play in the Black Caps test series against South Africa in February but will play one-day international series against Australia in Australia in February and against the Netherlands at home in late March and early April.

Taylor will retire as New Zealand’s top-scorer in Test and one-day international matches. He has 7,584 test runs and 19 centuries, second only to current captain Kane Williamson, and 8,581 runs in ODIs, ahead of Stephen Fleming (8,007). His 21 ODI centuries also are a New Zealand record.

Taylor made his test debut against South Africa in 2008 and played the first of 233 ODIs against the West Indies in 2006. He has also played 102 Twenty20 internationals, becoming the first player to play more than 100 matches for New Zealand in all three formats.

