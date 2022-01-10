NZ vs BAN, 2nd Test: Ross Taylor Receives Guard of Honour From Bangladesh Players on Day 2 - WATCH

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor received a guard of honour on Monday as he walked out to bat for New Zealand in the first inning of the ongoing second Test in Christchurch. The Bangladesh players queued up and cheered for 37-year-old who is playing the last match of his Test career.

Taylor came in after New Zealand lost Davon Conway for 109 in the morning session on the second day. He played a knock of 28 runs off 39 deliveries before losing his wicket to Ebadot Hossain. He smashed four boundaries during his stint at the crease.

Taylor’s also received a warm reception as he stepped into the field. The crowd at the Hagley Oval gave the veteran batsman a standing ovation while his family members also cheered for him. The video of the incident was shared on Twitter where the batter could be seen shaking hands with the opposition players.

“A special reception for a special player at Hagley Oval. @RossLTaylor heads to the middle for the first time in his last Test for New Zealand," tweeted the Black Caps.

Taylor will retire as New Zealand’s all-time highest run-scorer in Test cricket. His 19 centuries in the format stand the second-highest for the country and is only behind Kane Williamson. The former had already announced that he would be drawing curtains on his career at the end of the ongoing domestic season, making the two-Test series against Bangladesh his last in the longest format.

Earlier, stand-in captain Tom Latham reached his second double century as New Zealand continued its relentless accumulation of runs on the second day of the second Test. He spent nine hours and 12 minutes in the middle, faced 373 deliveries and hit 34 fours and two sixes to put New Zealand in a strong position.

The hosts declared their first innings at 521 for six midway through day two.

