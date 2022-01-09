NZ vs BAN: Bangladesh's Comedy of Errors as New Zealand's Will Young Scores 7 Runs Off 1 Ball - WATCH

Bangladesh are on a mission to conquer the first-ever Test series in New Zealand. They scripted history by defeating the Black Caps in their own backyard for the first time Mount Maunganui. And now, they are engaged in the final Test which is going on in Christchurch. The visitors are putting in all their efforts on the field but at the same time, they are failing to curb the silly mistakes for which they are getting trolled on social media.

Though they won the first Test by 8 wickets but made a mockery of themselves by taking a DRS for an lbw, even when the batter (Ross Taylor) was clearly middling the ball. The misery continued as on Sunday, the tourists goofed up while fielding and gave away seven runs to batsman Will Young off just one delivery.

The bizarre incident happened off the final ball of the 26th over when Young nicked a delivery from Ebadot Hussain towards the first slip. However, the fielder from the second slip dived to his left and tried to grab the ball. None of the fielders could catch it and instead, the ball deflected towards the fine leg. Meanwhile, the batters – Young and Tom Latham – comfortably ran three.

The ball was then thrown to wicketkeeper Nurul Hussain but in an attempt to run Young out, he threw it further to the non-striker’s end. Once again, no one stopped it as the ball raced towards the straight boundary and Ebadot gave it a chase but it was of no use. New Zealand got a boundary from the over throw and collectively, they were given 7 runs.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first on a green-tinged wicket in the series-defining second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. A win for Bangladesh would give the Test minnows their first series win against a top five-nation, after taking the first Test by eight wickets, and captain Mominul Haque said it was a good toss to win.

New Zealand are desperate for a victory to not only save the series but also to provide a winning farewell for Ross Taylor, the 112-Test veteran and the Black Caps’ most prolific run-scorer, who is playing his final Test.

The hosts have only lost once in eight Tests at Hagley Oval and two of their victories have been from batting first. The one change to the New Zealand lineup is the inclusion of all-rounder Daryl Mitchell at the expense of Rachin Ravindra.

Bangladesh have been forced to make two changes with the injured Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mushfiqur Rahim replaced by Mohammad Naim and Nurul Hasan.

