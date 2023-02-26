NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test: Tim Southee Breaks MS Dhoni's Long-Standing Batting Record - WATCH

New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee is widely known for his bowling exploits. However, on Sunday, he took the cricketing world by storm, shattering one of the batting records of legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni. The Kiwi quick reached the feat on the third day of the ongoing second Test against England in Wellington.

On Saturday, Southee hammered English pacer Stuart Broad for a massive six, taking his tally of sixes to 78 – equaling the record of Dhoni in the longest format of the game. During his innings, South smashed 2 sixes, remaining unbeaten on 23 at stumps.

On Sunday, Southee altered the record books once again as he smashed four more maximums to take his tally to 82 before falling prey to Broad. The New Zealand captain has gone past Dhoni and has also left behind the likes of Kevin Pietersen (81) and Misbah ul Haq (81).

Southee is currently among the 15 top batters on the list and is only two sixes away from equaling the record of legendary West Indian batter Sir Viv Richards. Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum tops the charts with 109.

New Zealand are contemplating the possibility of a rare Test win after following on, having dug in with the bat on Sunday to set up an absorbing last two days of the second Test against England.

The Black Caps unearthed some much-needed tenacity to reach 202-3 in their second innings at stumps on day three in Wellington, closing within 24 runs of the tourists.

Their gritty response after being asked to follow on was founded on half-centuries by openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway.

Kane Williamson was a patient 25 not out at the close, needing just four more runs to surpass Ross Taylor as New Zealand’s greatest Test run-scorer.

The former skipper will resume on Monday alongside Henry Nicholls (18 not out) with New Zealand harbouring slim hopes of squaring the two-match series on a Basin Reserve pitch starting to offer turn and variable bounce.

Only England (twice) and India have achieved the feat of winning a Test after following on.

