New Zealand is set to lock horns with England in the second game of the two-Test series. The five-day fixture is slated to begin on February 24 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. England will head to the game brimming with confidence as they have already earned a lead in the series. They completely outclassed the Kiwis, registering a thumping 267-run victory. On the other hand, New Zealand will look to rejuvenate themselves and make a comeback in the home series. They will require to field the best-possible strategy in order to prevent the potential threat of a whitewash.

Looking at the previous Test, England’s Bazball dominated the proceeding. As many as four batters from the unit notched up a half-century in the match. Harry Brook excelled in both innings, scoring 89 and 54 runs respectively. The English bowling department also put up a great show. Their pacer trio including James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Pope posed the majority of the threat to the Black Caps.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand batting unit failed significantly during the first encounter. Only Devon Conway, Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell managed to make some notable contributions. The Tim Southee-led bowling unit struggled hard to negotiate the aggressiveness of the English batters.

NZ vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s Second Test match between New Zealand and England:

Ahead of the Second Test match between New Zealand and England; here is everything you need to know:

NZ vs ENG Telecast

New Zealand vs England Second Test match will not be televised in India.

NZ vs ENG Live Streaming

The Second Test match between New Zealand and England will be streamed live on Amazon Prime.

NZ vs ENG Match Details

The NZ vs ENG Second Test match will be played at Boland Park, Paarl in South Africa on Friday, February 24 at 3:30 am IST.

NZ vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ben Stokes

Vice-Captain: Michael Bracewell

Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Tom Blundell

Batters: Devon Conway, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: James Anderson, Neil Wagner, Stuart Broad

New Zealand vs England Possible Starting XI:

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (c), Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner.

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

