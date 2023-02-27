Home » Cricket Home » News » NZ vs ENG: Kane Williamson Surpasses Ross Taylor to Become Highest Scorer for New Zealand in Tests

NZ vs ENG: Kane Williamson Surpasses Ross Taylor to Become Highest Scorer for New Zealand in Tests

Kane Williamson edged past former batter Ross Taylor, who retired with 7,683 runs to his credit, to reach this feat

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 16:31 IST

Wellington

Kane Williamson becomes highest run-getter for New Zealand in Tests (AP Photo)
Kane Williamson becomes highest run-getter for New Zealand in Tests (AP Photo)

Kane Williamson on Monday became the highest run-scorer for New Zealand in Test cricket. He edged past former batter Ross Taylor, who retired with 7,683 runs to his credit, to reach this feat. Stephen Fleming, also a former Black Caps captain, sits third on 7,172 runs.

Williamson raised his bat fleetingly to acknowledge an ovation from the Wellington crowd after reaching 29 not out on day four of the second Test against England at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand started Monday trailing by 24 runs, having been forced to follow on after England declared their first innings at 435. The former Black Caps skipper reached the milestone in his 92nd Test and 161st innings – considerably quicker than Taylor’s 112 Tests and 196 visits to the crease.

Advertisement

It will come as a relief for the technically proficient right-hander, who started the two-match England series needing only 39 runs to clinch the record.

RELATED NEWS

Williamson totalled only 10 runs through his first three innings, forming part of a New Zealand top order that struggled against the English seam attack. He sits 38th on the all-time Test leaderboard, which is topped by Indian great Sachin Tendulkar with 15,921 runs.

Meanwhile, Ross Taylor took to his social media account to congratulate his teammate.

“Congratulations, Kane. This achievement is a testament to your hard totaled dedication to Test Cricket, of which I was privy to for a number of years," Taylor posted on Twitter.

Hosts New Zealand had resumed their second innings on Monday’s fourth day trailing by 24 runs at 202-3, but turned it into a substantial advantage by reaching tea at 423-5.

Advertisement

Williamson, on 113, put on an unbroken 126 for the sixth wicket with Tom Blundell, 62 not out.

After England declared their first innings at 435-8 they scuttled New Zealand for 209 and enforced the follow-on.

(With AFP Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: February 27, 2023, 09:37 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 16:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List; Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Take Home Top Honours

+38PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra Among Stars At News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023