NZ vs ENG: Kane Williamson Surpasses Ross Taylor to Become Highest Scorer for New Zealand in Tests

Kane Williamson on Monday became the highest run-scorer for New Zealand in Test cricket. He edged past former batter Ross Taylor, who retired with 7,683 runs to his credit, to reach this feat. Stephen Fleming, also a former Black Caps captain, sits third on 7,172 runs.

Williamson raised his bat fleetingly to acknowledge an ovation from the Wellington crowd after reaching 29 not out on day four of the second Test against England at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand started Monday trailing by 24 runs, having been forced to follow on after England declared their first innings at 435. The former Black Caps skipper reached the milestone in his 92nd Test and 161st innings – considerably quicker than Taylor’s 112 Tests and 196 visits to the crease.

It will come as a relief for the technically proficient right-hander, who started the two-match England series needing only 39 runs to clinch the record.

Williamson totalled only 10 runs through his first three innings, forming part of a New Zealand top order that struggled against the English seam attack. He sits 38th on the all-time Test leaderboard, which is topped by Indian great Sachin Tendulkar with 15,921 runs.

Meanwhile, Ross Taylor took to his social media account to congratulate his teammate.

“Congratulations, Kane. This achievement is a testament to your hard totaled dedication to Test Cricket, of which I was privy to for a number of years," Taylor posted on Twitter.

Hosts New Zealand had resumed their second innings on Monday’s fourth day trailing by 24 runs at 202-3, but turned it into a substantial advantage by reaching tea at 423-5.

Williamson, on 113, put on an unbroken 126 for the sixth wicket with Tom Blundell, 62 not out.

After England declared their first innings at 435-8 they scuttled New Zealand for 209 and enforced the follow-on.

(With AFP Inputs)

