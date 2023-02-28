Tim Southee’s New Zealand stunned England on Tuesday with a 1-run win in the Wellington Test, ending the series with a 1-1 tie. It was a historic moment for the Black Caps as they became only the third team in the history of Test cricket to win a match after being asked to follow on. Surprisingly, the Kiwis achieved the feat for the first time, that too, against a side that did it twice in the past. In fact, back in 1894, England became the first team to win a Test match after following on.

ALSO READ | NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test: New Zealand Bounce Back to Defeat England by 1 Run, Level Series 1-1

Advertisement

England managed a victory twice after being asked to follow on. After Sydney Test in 1894, they did it again in 1981 in Leeds, against Australia on both occasions. A couple of decades later, India pulled off a stunning victory at Eden Gardens and the opposition was Australia again.

With New Zealand’s nail-biting 1-run triumph, England lost their first-ever Test despite forcing their opponents to follow on.

Victories after a follow-on

Winner Margin Opposition Year England 10 Runs Australia 1894 England 18 Runs Australia 1981 India 171 Runs Australia 2001 New Zealand 1 Run England 2023

A topsy-turvy Test match swung back to New Zealand during the final two gripping days. England were on course for victory after declaring their first innings on 435-8, then bowling out New Zealand for 209.

Having resumed at 48-1, England wobbled Tuesday morning by losing four wickets for just 27 runs before Joe Root steadied the ship by steering his team to 168-5 at lunch.

As England chipped away at their target, Root’s partnership with Ben Stokes ended on 121 when England’s captain was caught at square leg. The pressure on England intensified dramatically after Root went for 95 with England still 57 runs short.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Kiwis End the Steam Train of BazBall’: New Zealand Beat England by 1 Run & Twitter Can’t Keep Calm

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes kept England in the fight with a cavalier 35, surviving a dropped catch by Michael Bracewell before clubbing three fours to the boundary. After his dismissal, it left the last pair James Anderson and Jack Leach still needing seven runs for victory.

Anderson clubbed a four to get within two runs before Wagner and Blundell combined to land the knockout punch.

Get the latest Cricket News here