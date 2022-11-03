NZ vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between New Zealand and Ireland: Ireland will have the last chance to keep their chance of qualification in the playoffs alive when they will go one-on-one against New Zealand in Adelaide. The team is currently fifth in the points table with one win from four league games.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

They caused a big upset for England by defeating them by five runs. However, Ireland failed to replicate the same performance in their last game against Australia. It was a big defeat for the team as they recorded a 42-run loss after failing to chase 179 runs in 20 overs.

Advertisement

Coming to New Zealand, they are doing well in the tournament. The Blackcaps are occupying the top place in the standings, with only one loss from four league games. They lost to England in their last match by 20 runs. The team failed to chase 180 runs despite good performances by Glenn Phillips and Kane Williamson.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand and Ireland, here is everything you need to know:

NZ vs IRE Telecast

New Zealand vs Ireland game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

NZ vs IRE Live Streaming

NZ vs IRE game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

NZ vs IRE Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 9:30 AM IST on November 4, Thursday.

Advertisement

NZ vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie

Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Devon Conway

Batters: Paul Stirling, Glenn Phillips, Andy Balbirnie, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Curtis Campher, James Neesham

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Josh Little, Tim Southee

NZ vs IRE Probable XIs

New Zealand: Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, MS Chapman, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

Advertisement

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Mark Adair

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here