NZ vs NED: New Zealand's Mark Chapman Tests Covid Positive Ahead of Netherlands Series

New Zealand suffered a setback before the start of the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands with all-rounder Mark Chapman testing positive for Covid-19 virus.

Auckland batsman George Worker has been called up as a replacement and will be joining the squad on Monday, just in time for nets for Tuesday’s first ODI.

Chapman, the 27-year-old Hong Kong-born left-handed batter who bowls slow left-arm orthodox, was part of the T20 squad in Napier and flew to Auckland on Saturday and after waking with symptoms on Sunday morning, subsequently tested positive for Covid via a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

Confirming the news, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said, “It’s really unfortunate for Mark and we’re all really feeling for him at this time."

“He did the right thing in following the health guidelines and getting tested when he did."

Stead said Worker, who was last with the Black Caps in the UAE in 2018, would join the ODI squad here on Monday morning ahead of training.

“It’s an exciting time for George to be back with the Black Caps and he thoroughly deserves his call up following his strong form in the Ford Trophy."

The remainder of the squad are unaffected and will continue following the Covid guidelines and completing their daily health checks, the New Zealand Cricket said in a release on Sunday.

The second ODI is scheduled for April 2 and the third for April 4. The lone T20I on March 25 was abandoned due to rain.

