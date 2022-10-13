NZ vs PAK T20I Tri-Series Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for New Zealand vs Pakistan, Final, October 14

New Zealand will play against Pakistan in the final of the ongoing tri-series on October 14. Both teams have played some terrific cricket in the last two weeks. Pakistan had gotten the better of New Zealand in the second game of the tri-series. However, the hosts registered a comprehensive 9-wicket win against Pakistan in the fourth match. The spin duo of Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner demolished the batting line-up of Pakistan in that match.

Babar Azam and Co will have to come up with specific plans on how to deal with Bracewell and Santner. Pakistan will also have to contend with prolific wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway. The Kiwi has been in scintillating form and will play a huge role in the high-stakes final. There is very little to choose between the two teams and the final promises to be a riveting contest.

Ahead of the final between New Zealand and Pakistan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the final between New Zealand and Pakistan be played?

The final between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played on October 14.

Where will the final between New Zealand and Pakistan be played?

The final between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch.

What time will the final between New Zealand and Pakistan begin?

The final between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 am IST, on October 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the final between New Zealand and Pakistan?

The final between New Zealand and Pakistan will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the final between New Zealand and Pakistan?

The final between New Zealand and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Devon Conway

Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips,

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Mohammad Wasim, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

NZ vs PAK Probable Playing XI:

New Zealand’s Probable Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner

Pakistan’s Probable Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

