>NZ vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Test match between New Zealand and South Africa: New Zealand will be up for a big challenge as they host an in-from South Africa in a two-match Test series. The first Test of the series starts on Thursday, February 17 from 3:30 am IST onwards. The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host both the matches of the Test series.

Both sides are coming into this series after witnessing different results in their last Test assignments. After losing the opening Test match against Bangladesh at home, New Zealand made an excellent comeback by winning the second match to level the series by 1-1 margin.

On the other hand, South Africa are coming off a spectacular 2-1 Test series win over a strong Indian side at home. Dean Elgar’s men will be looking to extend their streak against the Kiwis as well, while Tom Latham hopes to become the first Kiwi skipper to clinch a series victory against the Proteas.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

>NZ vs SA 1st Test Telecast

The first Test between NZ vs SA will not be televised in India.

>NZ vs SA 1st Test Live Streaming

The game is available to be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

>NZ vs SA 1st Test Match Details

The NZ vs SA match will be played at the Hagley Oval, in Christchurch, from February 17-21. The match will begin at 3:30 am IST.

>NZ vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Kyle Jamieson

>Vice-captain: Kagiso Rabada

>Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Tom Blundell

>Batters: Tom Latham, Temba Bavuma, Devon Conway, Rassie van der Dussen

>All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Marco Jansen

>Bowlers: Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

>NZ vs SA Probable XIs

>New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Will Young, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell or Hamish Rutherford, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Rachin Ravindra or Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

>South Africa: Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Sarel Erwee or Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

