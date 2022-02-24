NZ vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Test match between New Zealand and South Africa: The second and last Test match between New Zealand and South Africa is all set to be conducted at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from February 25, Friday.

New Zealand are known as the home-track bullies, especially in the purest format of the game. The Black Caps stamped their authority in Tests once again as they thrashed South Africa by an innings and 276 runs. Batting in the first innings, South African batters struggled to get used to the playing conditions.

The team ended up with just 95 runs as Matt Henry picked up a seven-wicket haul. Following the paltry total, the host entertained the fans with their batting exploits. Henry Nicholls slammed a century as New Zealand posted 482 runs. However, it was the same story for visitors in the second batting innings as well as they collapsed after scoring 111 runs.

New Zealand will look towards continuing the winning momentum in the second game as well. However, we can’t rule South Africa out of the contest as they recently outplayed India in a three-match Test series and have some good players in their rank.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

NZ vs SA Telecast

New Zealand vs South Africa game will not be telecast in India

NZ vs SA Live Streaming

The 2nd Test will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

NZ vs SA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from 3:30 am IST on February 25, Friday.

NZ vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Henry Nicholls

Vice-Captain: Dean Elgar

Suggested Playing XI for NZ vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Tom Blundell

Batters: Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma

Allrounders: Colin de Grandhomme, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Keshav Maharaj

NZ vs SA Probable XIs

New Zealand: Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra

South Africa: Kyle Verreynne, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer

