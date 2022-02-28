NZ vs SA: Will Young's Stunner Might be the Best Catch of 2022 | WATCH

New Zealand’s Will Young took a stunning catch which might go down as the best in 2022, of course only if we don’t see another outrageous catch in the coming months. It all happened when South Africa’s Marco Jansen clipped one from Colin De Grandhomme straight to mid-wicket where Young was already running hard to get into a position. He couldn’t reach that perfect place but plucked the red cherry from thin air while flinging himself in the air. Some of the commentators were excited.

“He can’t believe it, neither can his teammates," former New Zealand batter Craig McMillan said on Spark Sport commentary.

“Where has that come from?" Former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming continued: “That is sensational work. “It just hung there, Will Young has just plucked that out of nowhere. “What a sensational piece of cricket, what a magnificent catch." West Indies great Ian Bishop tweeted: “Hard to beat that Will Young catch in 2022. Exceptional." The catch had an eerie similarities with the one Ben Stokes took in the 2019 World Cup opener.

Earlier Kyle Verreynne, Kagiso Rabada and the spin of Keshav Maharaj had South Africa eyeing victory over New Zealand at stumps on day four of the second Test in Christchurch on Monday. New Zealand, set an imposing record target of 426, were 94 for four with Devon Conway on 60 and Tom Blundell on one. South Africa had declared their second innings at 354 for nine with Verreynne not out 136 his maiden Test century.

The existing record for the highest successful fourth innings is 418 by the West Indies against Australia 19 years ago and New Zealand started as if they thought it was within reach. Tom Latham scampered for a cheeky single off the first ball to show intent but Rabada had other ideas. Following his five-wicket haul in the first innings, and a rollicking 47 with the bat, he removed Will Young for nought with his third ball.

