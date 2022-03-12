NZ-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand Women and Australia Women: Old foes New Zealand Women and Australia Women will renew rivalry on Sunday when they will battle it out for the top spot on the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup points table. The match between the neighbouring rivals will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington and it will kick off at 03:30 am (IST).

After the first set of games, the six-time champion Australia have continued their dominance in the prestigious event, by winning their opening two games to consolidate their position at the top. They defeated England by 12 runs in their first game before downing Pakistan by seven wickets.

Advertisement

New Zealand, meanwhile, are sitting at the second spot with four points from three games. They will come into this game after humiliating Indian Women by 62 runs in Hamilton.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand Women and Australia Women; here is everything you need to know:

NZ-W vs AUS-W Telecast

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

NZ-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand Women and Australia Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

NZ-W vs AUS-W Match Details

The match between NZ-W vs AUS-W will be hosted at the Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 am IST on March 13, Sunday.

Advertisement

NZ-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Beth Mooney

Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batter: Beth Mooney, Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Alana King

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women possible starting XIs

New Zealand Women Possible line-up: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

Advertisement

Australia Women Possible line-up: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here