NZ-W vs IN-W, 2nd ODI match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand Women vs India Women Live Streaming Online

The second game of the five-match ODI series between New Zealand Women and their Indian counterparts will be played on Tuesday, February 15. John Davies Oval in Queenstown host the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 am IST. Sophie Devine and Co comprehensively defeated the visitors by 62-runs in the first ODI to lead the ODI series by a 1-0 margin.

After being put to bat first, the home team piled up the runs to end with a total of 275. Opener Suzie Bates scored a brilliant ton which set things up nicely for them. In the chase, except for skipper Mitahli Raj’s 59 and Yastika Bhatia’s 41, none of the Indian batters could make any significant contribution against a clinical bowling show from the White Ferns led by Jess Kerr four-for (4/35).

The absence of r opener Smriti Mandhana, who missed the first ODI due to extended quarantine, along with Renuka Singh and Meghana Singh further dented the cause. Smriti and Meghana are not likely to be available for the second ODI, but fast bowler Renuka could make the team as she completed her quarantine.

Ahead of the second ODI of the five-match series, New Zealand will be confident and look to carry forward the winning momentum. On the other hand, India, must cover their chinks and aim to level the series.

>When will the 2nd ODI match between New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) start?

The 2nd ODI between the two sides will be played at 3:30 am IST on Tuesday, February 15.

>Where will the 2nd ODI New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) be played?

The match will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queensland.

>What time will the 2nd ODI match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) begin?

The game will kick off at 3:30 am IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W)?

Unfortunately, the match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W)?

Fans can live stream the action on the Amazon Prime app and website.

>NZ-W vs IN-W probable XIs:

>NZ-W vs IN-W 2nd ODI, New Zealand Women probable playing XI against India Women: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (WK), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr

>NZ-W vs IN-W 2nd ODI, India Women probable playing XI against New Zealand Women: Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

