>NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI between New Zealand Women vs India Women: After facing a crushing defeat in the first ODI, a depleted India Women’s team will look to bounce back and level the series when they face New Zealand in the second game of the five-match ODI series at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Tuesday, February 15.

India failed to start the New Zealand tour on a winning note as they lost the only T20I by 18 runs. And the same form continued in the 50-over format as they lost by 62 runs in the first ODI. The home team posted a total of 275, on the back of a brilliant ton by opening batter Suzie Bates. Chasing the challenging total, nothing worked for the visiting team, as most of the batting line-up flopped miserably before being bundled out at 213 in the final over. Skipper Mithali Raj top scored with a well-crafted 59, while rookie Yastika Bhatia made 41, but the White Ferns’ brilliant bowling saw them win the game and take a 1-0 lead.

Ahead of the 2nd ODI between New Zealand Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

>NZ-W vs IN-W 2nd ODI Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

>NZ-W vs IN-W 2nd ODI Live Streaming

The game will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

>NZ-W vs IN-W 2nd ODI Match Details

The second ODI between New Zealand Women vs India Women will be played on Tuesday, February 15 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The game will start at 3:30 pm (IST).

>NZ-W vs IN-W captain, vice-captain

Captain: Amelia Kerr

Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

>NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

>Batters: Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia, Suzie Bates

>AllRounders: Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur

>Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

>NZ-W vs IN-W probable playing XIs

>India Women: Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

>New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (WK), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr

