>NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between New Zealand Women and India Women: After the T20 Internationals, the cricket action now moves to the 50-over format in Women’s cricket. India will go up against New Zealand Women in the first One Day International of the five-match series on Saturday. The much-anticipated game between the two sides will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queensland.

India failed to kickstart the tour on a winning note as they lost the only T20 International against New Zealand Women by 18 runs. Put to bat first, the host posted a score of 155 runs in their 20 overs. The opening duo of Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine looked in good touch as they scored 36 and 31 runs.

Advertisement

Chasing the total, the Women in Blue could score only 137 runs. The middle-order batting was a concern for the team and the victors will hope to make amends in the One Day Internationals.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

>NZ-W vs IN-W Telecast

NZ-W vs IN-W match will not be telecasted in India.

>NZ-W vs IN-W Live Streaming

The New Zealand Women vs India Women game will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

>NZ-W vs IN-W Match Details

The first One Day International between New Zealand Women and India Women will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queensland on February 12, Saturday from 03:30 AM IST.

>NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain- Amelia Kerr

>Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Katey Martin

Batters: Suzie Bates, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Jess Kerr

>NZ-W vs IN-W Probable XIs:

>New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine(C), Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin(WK), Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair

>India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj(C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ekta Bisht, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia(WK)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here