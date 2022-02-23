NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 5th ODI match between New Zealand Women and India Women: India and New Zealand will play against each other in the final One Day International of the five-match series on February 24. The match will be hosted at the John Davies Oval in Queensland. India will have the last chance on Thursday to avoid going back home with empty pockets.

The visitors have lost all four games and are lagging behind by 4-0. The most recent encounter between the two sides resulted in New Zealand winning by 63 runs. As the match was reduced to 20 overs each, New Zealand posted 191 runs on the scoreboard.

Amelia Kerr was the standout performer with 68 runs from 33 balls. Chasing the total, the Indian batting order collapsed once again. The Women in Blue could score only 128 runs. New Zealand have the most chances to win the fifth One Day International and cause a series clean sweep.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

NZ-W vs IN-W Telecast

NZ-W vs IN-W match will not be telecast in India.

NZ-W vs IN-W Live Streaming

The New Zealand Women vs India Women game will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

NZ-W vs IN-W Match Details

The last One Day International between New Zealand Women and India Women will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queensland on February 24, Thursday from 03:30 AM IST.

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amelia Kerr

Vice-Captain: Shafali Verma

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Katey Martin

Batters: Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Mithali Raj, Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma

Allrounders: Deepthi Sharma, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Hannah Rowe, Jhulan Goswami, Rosemary Mair

NZ-W vs IN-W Probable XIs

New Zealand Women: Rosemary Mair, Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu

India Women: Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepthi Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Taniya Bhatia (wk)

