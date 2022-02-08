New Zealand Women vs India Women Dream11, NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 1st T20I Update, NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Win, NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 App, NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 2021, NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Live Streaming

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between New Zealand Women and India Women:

After a break, India Women will be kickstarting their cricket season with a tour to New Zealand. India Women tour of New Zealand comprises of one T20 International followed by five-match ODI series.

The only T20I match between India Women and New Zealand Women will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queensland on February 9, Wednesday, from 05:30 am IST. Both the teams failed to impress in their international series and will be hoping for redemption.

India Women last travelled to Australia in October for a three-match T20I series. The first match of the series was washed out due to rain while the other two games saw Australia winning by four wickets and 14 runs. New Zealand Women also delivered a torrid performance in their last series.

New Zealand Women locked horns with England in a three-match series in the shortest format of the game. The Englishwomen won the series by 2-1.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

NZ-W vs IN-W Telecast

NZ-W vs IN-W match will not be telecasted in India.

NZ-W vs IN-W Live Streaming

The New Zealand Women vs India Women game will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

NZ-W vs IN-W Match Details

The first T20 International between New Zealand Women and India Women will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queensland on February 9, Wednesday from 05:30 am IST.

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain- Sophie Devine

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Katey Martin

Batters: Suzie Bates, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma, Amy Satterthwaite

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jess Kerr

NZ-W vs IN-W Probable XIs:

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Down

India Women: Sneh Rana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

