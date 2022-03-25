NZ-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand Women and Pakistan Women:

New Zealand Women are set to square off against Pakistan Women on Saturday in the 26th match of the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The Sophie Devine-led outfit will come into this fixture with the aim to revive their campaign after suffering three back-to-back losses with their most recent defeat coming at the hands of defending champions England. After a hat-trick of losses, the White Ferns are now sitting at the sixth spot on the table with four points in their kitty from six games.

Pakistan Women are not faring any better, having lost five out of their opening six games. They are currently sitting at the bottom of the standings and are out of contention for the semi-final spot.

In their previous game, they were handed a nine wickets defeat at the hands of the Heather Knight-led England.

Ahead of today’s WWC match between NZ-W vs PAK-W; here is everything you need to know:

NZ-W vs PAK-W Telecast

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

NZ-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand Women and Pakistan Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

NZ-W vs PAK-W Match Details

The match between NZ-W vs PAK-W will be hosted at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 03:30 am IST on March 26, Saturday.

NZ-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Sophie Devine

Vice-Captain – Aliya Riaz

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Katey Martin

Batters: Sidra Ameen, Amy Satterthwaite, Omaima Sohail

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Fatima Sana, Jess Kerr

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women possible starting XI:

New Zealand Women Probable Starting XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr

Pakistan Women Probable Starting XI: Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Aiman Anwer

