NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-up match between New Zealand Women and Pakistan Women:

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 is just around the corner and before that all eight participating teams will play two warm-up matches starting from Sunday, February 27. The warm-up round will conclude on March 2, two days before the actual showpiece event which starts on March 4 with hosts New Zealand squaring off with their West Indies counterparts.

Ahead of the March 4 showdown, the home team will take on Pakistan on the opening day fixture of the warm up matches. Both sides will take field at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, in Lincoln on Sunday at 1:30 am IST onwards. Sophie Devine will be leading the White Ferns and they will be eager to start their preparations on a winning note. They head into the World Cup warm-up round after winning the only T20I and the ODI series 4-1 against a touring Indian Women’s side at home recently.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Pakistan Women, haven’t played much in recent times. They last played a game in November 2021 in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, where they beat Thailand and Zimbabwe to seal a berth in World Cup 2022. Bismah Maroof will be leading the side and they have a good mix of experienced and young players on their side.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand Women and Pakistan Women; here is everything you need to know:

NZ-W vs PK-W Telecast

Advertisement

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights for the Women’s World Cup in India.

NZ-W vs PK-W Live Streaming

The New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

NZ-W vs PK-W Match Details

The New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women contest will be played at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, New Zealand, on Sunday, February 27. The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 am IST.

NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Amy Satterthwaite

Vice-Captain: Bismah Maroof

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Katey Martin

Batters: Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Bismah Maroof

Bowlers: Rosemary Mair, Hayley Jensen, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

NZ-W vs PK-W Probable XIs:

New Zealand Women: Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Hayley Jensen

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here