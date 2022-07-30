NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, CWG 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, July 30, 4:30 PM IST

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women: New Zealand women will be up against South Africa Women as both sides kick-start their 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign on Saturday, July 30. The match will be underway at 4:30 pm IST at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The Kiwis are back in action after a long hiatus as they played their last international fixture back in March against Pakistan. They will be up against a quite depleted South African side and will be hoping to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Sophie Devine has been named as New Zealand’s skipper for the tournament. Opener Suzie Bates has been in tremendous form and will be entrusted to provide good starts for the White Ferns.

Meanwhile, the South African side has had enough of international cricket exposure in recent months, but their performances have nothing to brag about. They played against England in a multi-format series where they were outclassed by the English women. The Proteas lost all the matches in the ODI and T20I series.

To make matters worse for the Proteas, star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp backed out of the tournament citing personal reasons while wicket-keeper Trisha Chetty and pacer Tumi Sekhukhune were ruled out due to injuries.

Both sides will be looking to make a solid statement in their opening match of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women; here is everything you need to know:

NZ-W vs SA-W Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women match.

NZ-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The Commonwealth Games 2022 match between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

NZ-W vs SA-W Match Details

The NZ-W vs SA-W Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday, July 30, at 4:30 pm IST.

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suzie Bates

Vice-Captain: Chloe Tryon

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jessica McFadyen

Batters: Suzie Bates, Lara Goodall, Sophie Devine, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe

New Zealand Women and South Africa Women Possible XIs

New Zealand Women Predicted Line-up: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu, Brooke Halliday, Jessica McFadyen(wk), Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe

South Africa Women Predicted Line-up: Sune Luus(c), Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

