NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women: The hosts New Zealand will square off against South Africa on Thursday in the 16th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. The match will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton, and it is slated to begin at 06:30 am (IST).

South Africa jumped to the second spot on the WWC points table on Monday following their three wickets win over defending champions England. It was their third victory in as many games in the tournament.

Marizanne Kapp bagged a fifer as South Africa restricted England 235/9 in 50 overs. In response, they chased down the target in 49.2 overs with three wickets to spare. Laura Wolvaardt top-scored for SA-W as she hammered 77 runs off 101 balls.

On the other hand, New Zealand lost their last match to Australia by 141 runs. It was their second loss in the tournament in four games. They have won two games against India and Bangladesh. Prior to that, they were beaten at the hands of the West Indies in the tournament opener.

Ahead of today’s WWC match between NZ-W vs SA-W; here is everything you need to know:

NZ-W vs SA-W Telecast

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women game will be televised on Star Sports Network in India

NZ-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

NZ-W vs SA-W Match Details

The match between NZ-W vs SA-W will be hosted at the Seddon Park, Hamilton at 6:30 am IST on March 17, Thursday.

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lea Tahuhu

Vice-Captain: Sophie Devine

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Katey Martin

Batters: Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Jess Kerr, Ayabonga Khaka

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women possible starting XI

New Zealand Starting Line-up: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe

South Africa Starting Line-up: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

