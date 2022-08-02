NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Women will be taking the field against Sri Lanka Women in the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, August 2. The match will take place at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. Live action will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

The New Zealand side started off their CWG campaign with a solid win in their opening fixture against South Africa Women. The Sophie Devine-led side will be hoping to cement their semi-final berth by securing another victory on Tuesday. Opener Suzie Bates has been in fine fettle lately and will be hoping to continue her amazing run for the black caps.

Meanwhile, the Lankan Women were thumped by the dominant English side in their campaign opener. Skipper Chamari Attapatu has been the key player for Lanka as the all-rounder has been head and shoulders above her teammates. The major issue with Sri Lanka has been their lack of power-hitting prowess which seems mandated in the shortest format of the game.

However, if Attapatu fires on all cylinders, we might have an extremely intriguing match on the cards. Will the Kiwis clinch their semi-final spot or will the Lankans script an amazing comeback? Only time will tell!

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women; here is everything you need to know:

NZ-W vs SL-W Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women match.

NZ-W vs SL-W Live Streaming

The Commonwealth Games 2022 match between New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

NZ-W vs SL-W Match Details

The NZ-W vs SL-W Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Monday, August 2, at 10:30 pm IST.

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suzie Bates

Vice-Captain: Chamari Atapattu

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jessica McFadyen, Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Suzie Bates, Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Chamari Atapattu, Sophie Devine

Bowlers: Hannah Rowe, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Lea Tahuhu

New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women Possible Starting XI:

New Zealand Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu, Brooke Halliday, Jessica McFadyen(wk), Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Atapattu (c), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

