New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Dream11, NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 Latest Update, NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 Win, NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 App, NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 2021, NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 Live Streaming

NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand Women and West Indies Women:

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 will kickstart on Friday with an encounter between New Zealand Women and West Indies Women. Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui will conduct the first World Cup Women game on March 4.

New Zealand Women will start the World Cup as favorites due to home advantage. They are in splendid form as they recently defeated India by 4-1 in a five-match ODI series. The team suffered a loss against Pakistan in their first warm-up match but made a comeback against Australia in their second game. Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, and Amy Satterthwaite are the players to watch out for as New Zealand will be eyeing their second World Cup title.

Advertisement

Coming to West Indies Women, the team will be lacking momentum on Friday. They were outplayed by South Africa in a four-match series by 2-1. West Indies also underperformed in their two warm-up games. They lost both their matches by huge margins of 90 and 81 runs against Australia and India Women.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand Women and West Indies Women; here is everything you need to know:

NZ-W vs WI-W Telecast

Advertisement

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women game will be telecast at Star Sports Network in India

NZ-W vs WI-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

NZ-W vs WI-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui at 6:30 am IST on March 4, Friday.

NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Deandra Dottin

Advertisement

Vice-Captain - Amy Satterthwaite

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kycia Knight

Batters: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite

All-rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Devine

Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Anisa Mohammed

NZ-W vs WI-W Probable XIs:

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk)

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here