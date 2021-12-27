NZ-XI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Unofficial two-day practice Test match, December 28, 03:30 AM IST

>NZ-XI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Unofficial two-day practice Test match between New Zealand-XI and Bangladesh: New Zealand and Bangladesh are set to clash in a two-match Test series, starting from January 1, 2022. Ahead of the official bilateral series, New Zealand XI will take on the Asian nation in an unofficial two-day practice Test match scheduled to begin from December 28 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The Kiwi duo of Neil Wagner and Devon Conway will be playing this practice game for hosts XI alongside some of the domestic players. On the other hand, this would be a great experience for the visiting team to acclimatise well in the New Zealand conditions before start of the Test series.

>Here is all you need to know about today’s Third T20I match between New Zealand-XI vs Bangladesh:

>NZ-XI vs BAN Telecast

The Unofficial two-day practice Test between New Zealand-XI and Bangladesh will not be broadcasted in India.

>NZ-XI vs BAN Live Streaming

The Unofficial two-day practice Test match between New Zealand-XI and Bangladesh is available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video.

>NZ-XI vs BAN Match Details

The Unofficial two-day practice Test between New Zealand-XI and Bangladesh will be hosted at the Bay Oval, in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. The match is slated to begin at 03:30 AM IST on Monday, December 28.

>NZ-XI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

>Suggested Playing XI for NZ-XI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Liton Das

Batters: Jakob Bhula, Mitch Renwick, Mushfiqur Rahim

All-rounders: Brett Randell, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque

Bowlers: Neil Wagner, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

>NZ-XI vs BAN Probable XIs:

>New Zealand-XI: Joe Field, Devon Conway, Jack Boyle, Mitch Renwick, Tim Robinson, Brett Randell, Jarrod McKay, Jakob Bhula, Jacob Cumming, Neil Wagner, Tim Pringle.

>Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Naim Sheikh, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed.

