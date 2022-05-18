'O captain Our Captain, There Shall Never be Someone Like You' – MS Dhoni Fan’s Emotional Tribute Will Make Your Day

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings may be enduring one of their worst ever IPL seasons, but has not come in the way of Dhoni and his fans. With CSK already out of the race for the playoff spot, the team will be losing to finish the season on a high went they take on Rajasthan Royals on Friday, with MS Dhoni featuring in the IPL season for the last time – and possibly, whose to bet, maybe for the one final time in the yellow of CSK. Be that as it may, fans and supporters of Dhoni and CSK have backed their hero and team to the hilt even during the toughest phase for the franchise and one such effort was shared by CSK’s Twitter handle – an emotional letter written by a Dhoni fan for the Thala.

In the photo CSK’s social media team shared, we can see the letter framed with Dhoni’s signature and comments “Well Written".

The fan starts the letter by stating, “When it was dark, you made it bright and when it was already bright, you made it brighter in a sea of billions, we all consider each one of us different but we devotees are somehow identical, that’s why you affect our lives similarly," read the initial lines of the letter."

He goes on to add:" “A 16-year-old me remembers you speaking in an interview about how essential it is to be humble and polite. About how important how important humility and taking calculative risks are for a person’s success. That day, right then, my life changed. If I am seven percent of the person, you are someday, I would consider myself blessed. From the Indian cricket team to Chennai Super Kings, there has never has never been a day when the cricket fan inside me hasn’t thanked you for what you have done. O CAPTAIN OUR CAPTAIN, THERE SHALL NEVER BE SOMEONE LIKE YOU."

CSK’s Twitter handle shared two photos of the letter with the caption, “‘Words from the framed for life & signed with 7 love!’

