Odisha Woman Cricketer Found Dead, Family Members Accuse State Cricket Association

The body of a woman cricketer, Rajashree Swain (22), who went missing on January 10, was found hanging under mysterious circumstances in a forest near Gurudijhatia police limit under Cuttack rural police. It appeared to be a case of suicide, police said.

The young cricketer has been identified as Rajashree Swain. She hailed from the Puri district. Earlier, Mangalabag police had recovered the scooter and a helmet belonging to her.

As per the police, Rajashree’s phone got switched off near the forest. A manhunt has been launched based on her mobile’s last location. Rajashree’s body was later recovered hanging from a tree in the dense forest under Gurudijhatia police limits.

The young cricketer had been missing for the last three days.

Earlier, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) had lodged a missing person complaint with Mangalabag police. Cuttack deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pinak Mishra said Rajashree’s coach lodged a missing person complaint at the Mangalabag Police Station after she did not reach home on the completion of the selection camp.

The young cricketer was part of a 25-member team that had participated in a cricket training camp. However, she was reportedly under stress for not being able to make it to the final team. She had gone missing since January 11.

Rajashree’s mother said, “She had come to Cuttack for a selection camp. She was staying at Palace Hotel. After the 10-day selection camp, she was intentionally dropped from the final team although she was the best player. She was under severe stress and had called her sister. She also informed me that she was not included in the team although she was an all-rounder and was one of the best players."

“My daughter has been missing since then. But, they (the camp organisers) did not inform us anything. When we contacted them, they claimed that Rajashree has gone missing," her mother added.

Although they claim to have spotted her scooter, they are not showing us or telling us anything, Rajashree’s mother sobbed.

Rajashree’s sister also claimed that the former was under stress and sad as she was not included in the squad.

“She called me up at around 9 am. She was crying and told me that she had been excluded from the team although she was one of the best players. I tried to pacify her, but she disconnected the call. So, I called up my mother and asked her to talk to Rajashree. However, her phone was found switched off since then," said Rajashree’s sister.

“We contacted all her friends, the organisers and hotel staff, but everyone said that she had not returned to the hotel," Rajashree’s sister said.

Though the police suspect it to be a case of suicide, family members of the deceased cricketer alleged that she was murdered.

They held the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) authorities responsible. OCA CEO Subrat Behera said, “We are saddened by the news of Rajshree’s death. We lost an OCA-registered player. There is no error in the selection process. Current performance is selected based on previous records. Rajashree was among 25 people. She was not among the 16 selected in the second round. No player is requested to take such extreme measures."

Cuttack Rural Additional SP Ranjit Prusty said, " The family members have given a written complaint against some people. We are investigating the matter. We are waiting for Rajashree’s postmortem report,"

Rajashree’s cremation will be done on Saturday at her village.

