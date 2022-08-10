ODP-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Odisha Women’s T20 League 2022 match between Odisha Purple and Odisha Red: Odisha Purple will be hoping for redemption as they will take on Odisha Red in the 20th Odisha Women’s T20 League 2022 match. Purple are yet to win a game in the T20 League.

They have so far featured in seven matches, losing four games while their three matches were washed out due to rain. With six points, the team is reeling at the bottom of the points table. They need to come up with better batting performances. Odisha Purple haven’t registered a score of over 100 while batting in the tournament.

Odisha Red, on the other hand, are second in the points table. They have collected 18 points from three wins, one loss, and three abandoned games. The team is heading into the Wednesday encounter on the back of a canceled game against Odisha Yellow.

Ahead of the match between Odisha Purple and Odisha Red, here is everything you need to know:

ODP-W vs ODR-W Telecast

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Red game will not be telecast in India

ODP-W vs ODR-W Live Streaming

The ODP-W vs ODR-W fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ODP-W vs ODR-W Match Details

Odisha Purple and Odisha Red will play against each other at Driems Ground in Cuttack at 1:00 PM IST on August 10, Wednesday.

ODP-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Poonam Nayak

Vice-Captain - Laxmipriya Naik

Suggested Playing XI for ODP-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Monalisa Raut, Pragyan Mohanty

Batters: Madhuri Mehta, Poonam Nayak, Anjali Singh

All-rounders: Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, Subra Niranjana Swain

Bowlers: Swarnalata Nayak, Sreya Priyadarsini, Smuti Mahanta

ODP-W vs ODR-W Probable XIs:

Odisha Purple: Subra Niranjana Swain, Pragyan Mohanty, Madhusmita Behera, Dipty Bhengra, Suchismita Panda, Sonalisha Sahu, Sabita kachim, Swarnalata Nayak, Smuti Mahanta, Poonam Nayak, Sarojini Giri

Odisha Red: Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, Monalisa Raut, Madhuri Mehta, Roshni Bagarty, Anjali Singh, BLS Baisnavi, Jayashree Mukhi, Jhuli Behera, Kallansi Dhritya, Sreya Priyadarsini

