ODS-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Odisha Women and Railways Women:

In the second semi-final match of the India Senior Women’s T20 2022, Odisha Women will be locking horns with Railways Women. The much-hyped game between the two teams will be played on May 02 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Odisha Women finished at the top of the Elite Group B points table during the league round. They featured in a total of five group games and ended up winning all the matches. The team followed it up with another scintillating win over Haryana Women in the quarter-final match. Odisha defeated Haryana by 13 runs by successfully defending 151 runs in their 20 overs.

Railways Women are also unbeatable in the competition. They scored the victory in all five league games to top the Group C standings. Railways Women’s quarter-final victory came against Kerala Women by a massive 71 runs.

Ahead of the match between Odisha Women and Railways Women, here is everything you need to know:

ODS-W vs RAI-W Telecast

Odisha Women vs Railways Women game will not be telecast in India

ODS-W vs RAI-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ODS-W vs RAI-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat at 04:30 PM IST on May 02, Monday.

ODS-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sushree Dibyadarshini

Vice-Captain - Sneh Rana

Suggested Playing XI for ODS-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pragyan Mohanty

Batters: Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Madhuri Mehta

All-rounders: Anjali Sarwani, Sneh Rana, Sushree Dibyadarshini

Bowlers: Sujata Mallik, Poonam Yadav, Rasanara Parwin, Priyanka Priyadarshini

ODS-W vs RAI-W Probable XIs:

Odisha Women: Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kajal Jena, Madhuri Mehta, Madhusmita Behera (c), Pragyan Mohanty (wk), Rasanara Parwin, Sarita Meher, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Sujata Mallik, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rameswari Naik

Railways Women: Ekta Bisht, Sneh Rana (c), Poonam Yadav, Swagatika Rath, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Renuka Singh, Mona Meshram, Anjali Sarvani, Sobhana Asha, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana

