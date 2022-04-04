OEI vs FRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Portugal 2022 match between Oeiras and Friendship CC: Oeiras (OEI) will be eager to get off to a strong start when they take on Friendship CC (FRD) in their first two matches of the ECS T10 Portugal 2022 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground, in Albergaria at 1 PM IST on Monday.

The OEI-team will be disappointed as they lost to Fighters CC by three wickets in the semi-finals of the previous edition. However, they have got real match-winners with the likes of Conrad Greenshields, Paulo Buccimazza, and Junaid Khan in the squad and will be keen to give their best in this tournament.

Friendship CC, on the other hand, got off to a superb start by winning both their opening games against Coimbra Knights by three runs and six wickets, respectively. They will be aiming to continue their good form in these fixtures too.

Both OEI and FRD will square off in the reverse fixture at 03:00 PM IST at the same venue. And fans can check the Dream11s and Predicted XIs here:

OEI vs FRD Telecast

Oeiras vs Friendship CC game will not be telecast in India

OEI vs FRD Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Portugal 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OEI vs FRD Match Details

The match will be played at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 1 PM IST on Monday, April 4. Both sides will clash in the reverse fixture at 3 PM IST at the same venue.

OEI vs FRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Conrad Greenshields

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Jayed Alam

Suggested Playing XI for OEI vs FRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ashraful Rupu

Batters: Paulo Buccimazza, Conrad Greenshields, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Md Abdul Motin, Mohammad Alamin

All-rounders: Krut Patel, Imtiaz Rana

Bowlers: Junaid Khan, Naim Rahman, Mohammad Jayed Alam

OEI vs FRD Probable XIs

Oeiras: Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields, Paulo Buccimazza, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Lucas Mount, Mubeen Tariq, Krut Patel, Miguel Stoman, Junaid Khan, Alex Macey, Carlo Buccimazza

Friendship CC: Ashraful Rupu, Md Zakir Hussain, Mizu Rahman (wk), Imtiaz Rana, Mohammad Jayed Alam, Md Abdul Motin, Mohammad Asad, Mohammad Alamin, Naim Rahman, Ashikur Rahman, Enamul Shamim

