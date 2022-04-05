OEI vs WLP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Portugal 2022 match between Oeiras and Wild Panthers:

Oeiras (OEI) will go head to head against Wild Panthers (WLP) in Tuesday’s encounter of the ECS T10 Portugal 2022 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground, in Albergaria. The game starts at 05:00 PM IST onwards.

The OEI team put up commendable performances in their first two matches as they outplayed Friendship CC by 39 runs and 16 runs in back-to-back matches on Monday. They scored 154 and 111 runs in the first and second matches respectively which shows their batting strength, their bowlers did well to defend the totals and restrict the opposition team. They will aim for a similar result on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Wild Panthers have witnessed a mixed run in this tournament. Out of their four matches played, they have won and lost two each so far. They are coming off a massive seven-wicket drubbing at the hands of Wild Panthers and will be keen to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Both OEI and FRD will square off in the reverse fixture at 07:00 PM IST at the same venue. And ahead of their back-to-back matches, fans can check the Dream11s and Predicted XIs here:

OEI vs WLP Telecast

Oeiras vs Wild Panthers game will not be telecast in India

OEI vs WLP Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Portugal 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OEI vs WLP Match Details

The match will be played at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 05:00 PM IST on Tuesday, April 5. The reverse clash between the two teams will commence at 07:00 PM IST at the same venue.

OEI vs WLP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Conrad Greenshields

Vice-Captain: Dikshit Patel

Suggested Playing XI for OEI vs WLP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Parth Jounjat

Batters: Arslan Naseem, Azher Andani, Dhaval Patel

All-rounders: Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields, Dikshit Patel, Akhil Varghese

Bowlers: Mitul Patel, Parth Patel, Junaid Khan

OEI vs WLP Probable XIs:

Oeiras: Krut Patel, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields (c), Brendan Badenhorst, Parth Jounjat (WK), Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Miguel Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan, Alex Macey, Lucas Mount

Wild Panthers: Azher Andani (C), Arslan Naseem, Dikshit Patel, Dharm Patel, Dhaval Patel, Manjeet Singh (WK), Rahul Bhardwaj, Parth Patel, Krishna Neupane, Akhil Varghese, Mitul Patel

