OEX vs VOC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Ostend Exiles and VOC Rotterdam: Ostend Exiles and VOC Rotterdam will play against each other in the seventh Group D match of the European Cricket League T10 2022. The two teams will play at the Cartama Oval at 3:30 pm IST on March 1, Tuesday.

Ostend Exiles are at the top of the Group D standings with two victories from as many games. Exiles defeated Alby Zalmi in their opening game by six wickets. They followed it up with another victory over Malta Super Kings by 42 runs. The batters ruled the show in both games as they looked comfortable on the 22-yard pitch.

On the other hand, VOC Rotterdam started off on a poor note. They lost their first game to MSC Frankfurt by eight wickets. The team quickly learned from its mistakes and defeated Malta in the second match by eight wickets. Rotterdam will now hope to continue the momentum.

Ahead of the match between Ostend Exiles and VOC Rotterdam; here is everything you need to know:

OEX vs VOC Telecast

Ostend Exiles vs VOC Rotterdam game will not be telecast in India.

OEX vs VOC Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OEX vs VOC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval at 3:30 pm IST on March 1, Tuesday.

OEX vs VOC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jelte Schoonheim

Vice-Captain - Faisal Mehmood

Suggested Playing XI for OEX vs VOC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sultan Diwan Ali

Batters: Sulaiman Muhammad, Zoheeb Hussain, Burhan Niaz, Tim de-Kok

All-rounders: Ehsanullah Babar, Jelte Schoonheim

Bowlers: Sohail Kalim, Soheel Hussain, Faisal Mehmood, Ramdas Upadhyaya

OEX vs VOC Probable XIs:

Ostend Exiles: Ehsanullah Babar, Faisal Mehmood, Sultan Diwan-Ali, Sulaiman Muhammad, Zoheeb Hussain, Raja-Waqas Ali, Omair Diwan Ali, Sohail Kalim, Soheel Hussain, Amin Gul Malikzai, Aadil Diwan Ali

VOC Rotterdam: David Mullet, Burhan Niaz, Tim de-Kok, Boris Hoes, Rohan Malik, Jelte Schoonheim, Mohammad Durrani, Ramdas Upadhyaya, Pierce Fletcher, Arnav Jain, Siebe Van Wingerden

