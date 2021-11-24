'Old is gold': Mumbai Indians Bring Back Memories With of Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya Pic

Mumbai Indians has shared an epic throwback photo of two of its former greats, Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya. Both the legends were part of the Mumbai IPL franchise in its initial years. “You are officially old now if you remember this duo opening the batting for MI," captioned the photo on Twitter.

>See it here:

MI’s post saw the Sri Lankan legend himself reacting as he wrote, “Unforgettable memories" while retweeting the picture.

Their former MI teammate Harbhajan Singh had the perfect reaction for the picture as he used the phrase “old is gold".

Tendulkar and Jayasuriya, who tamed world-class bowling attacks, were part of the Mumbai franchise in IPL’s inaugural edition in 2008. Tendulkar was one of the icon players, while Jayasuriya was picked during the auction.

While Jayasuriya is no longer associated with Mumbai Indians, he represented the franchise in three seasons and scored 768 runs in 30 matches. The southpaw registered a century and four 50s for Mumbai Indians during his stint.

When Tendulkar was playing for the team, he accumulated 2,334 runs from 78 matches, which include one century and 13 fifties. He was also the captain of the side and the franchise won 30 of the 51 matches under his leadership in the 2009-10 season of the IPL. He was also part of the Mumbai team led by Rohit Sharma, which won double titles (IPL and Champions League) in 2013. The Indian batting maestro now serves as a mentor for the Mumbai Indians.

Along with the legendary duo, MI’s first-ever squad was a star-studded unit that had the likes of Shaun Pollock, Dwayne Bravo and Dwayne Smith. Indian stars like Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra, and Robin Uthappa among others were also part of the team.

