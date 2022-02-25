OLT vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Olten and Brescia: Olten and Brescia will cross swords with each other in the third Eliminator match of the European Cricket League T10 2022. The fixture will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 03:30 PM IST on February 25. The two teams are likely to put their best foot forward on Friday as they will have the last chance to prolong their stay in the T10 Championship.

Oled were decent during the group round. They finished second in the standings with three victories and two losses. The team flattened in the playoffs. Olten lost the first playoff game against Carlton after failing to put up a good performance with the bat. Their second match against Cluj was abandoned due to rain.

Brescia, on the other hand, are struggling with their form. The team failed to show consistency as they ended up winning just two from their four league matches. Brescia confirmed a place in the Friday game by defeating Prague CC Kings by 36 runs.

Ahead of the match between Olten and Brescia; here is everything you need to know:

OLT vs BRE Telecast

OLT vs BRE match will not telecast in India.

OLT vs BRE Live Streaming

The Olten vs Brescia game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

OLT vs BRE Match Details

The Olten vs Brescia contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 03:30 PM IST on February 25, Friday.

OLT vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Roshanth Karunamoorthy

Vice-Captain- Malyar Stanikzai

Suggested Playing XI for OLT vs BRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu

Batters: Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Shadnan Khan, Babar Hussain, Malyar Stanikzai

All-rounders: Ali Nayyer, Qulb Sajjad, Roshanth Karunamoorthy

Bowlers: Imran Naveed, Shathees Thanasegaram, Ahmadullah Safi

OLT vs BRE Probable XIs:

Olten: Shathees Thanasegaram, Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu, Alestin Johnmary, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah Varothayan, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Sufiyan Mohamed, Roshan Karunamoorthy, Ali Nayyer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy

Brescia: Babar Hussain, Imad Khan, Yasir Nawaz, Shadnan Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Ali Raza Islam, Ahmadullah Safi, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammaad, Ahsan Akbar, Qulb Sajjad

