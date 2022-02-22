OLT vs CAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Olten and Carlton: Olten and Carlton will cross swords with each other in the ninth match of the European Cricket League T10 2022. The fixture will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 07:30 PM IST on February 22, Tuesday.

The two teams are enjoying similia rides in the T20 Championship and thus the viewers can hope for a thrilling game of cricket on Tuesday. Olten are topping the Group C points table. They won their first two games against Zeytinburnu Zafer and Brescia CC. On both occasions, the bowlers did the job as they restricted the opposition to 37 and 116 runs.

Coming to Carlton, the team also delivered a superlative performance in their opening match. The cricket club outclassed Cluj by 12 runs as they scored a whopping 124 runs in the first innings. Arun Pillai was the standout player for the team as he scored 44 runs off just 18 balls.

Ahead of the match between Olten and Carlton; here is everything you need to know:

OLT vs CAR Telecast

OLT vs CAR match will not be telecasted in India.

OLT vs CAR Live Streaming

The Olten vs Carlton game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

OLT vs CAR Match Details

The Olten vs Carlton contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 07:30 PM IST on February 22, Tuesday.

OLT vs CAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Adeel Raza

Vice-Captain- Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu

Suggested Playing XI for OLT vs CAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rory McCann, Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu

Batters: Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Fraser Burnett, Ali Shah

All-rounders: Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Adeel Raza

Bowlers: Alasdair Evans, Shathees Thanasegaram, Sufiyan Mohamed

OLT vs CAR Probable XIs:

Olten: Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu, Alestin Johnmary, Malyar Stanikzai, Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah Varothayan, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Sufiyan Mohamed, Shathees Thanasegaram, Roshan Karunamoorthy, Ali Nayyer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy

Carlton: Hugo Southwell, Shujaa Khan, Fraser Burnett, Arun Pillai, Adeel Raza, Rory McCann(wk), Umair Mohammed, Ali Shah, Alasdair Evans, Shivam Gupta, Angus Beattie

