'Om Helicopteraya Namaha': Twitter Flooded With Birthday Wishes as MS Dhoni Turns 41

Legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday today and wishes for the former India captain, fondly known as ‘Captain Cool’ are pouring over social media platforms. While his fans have flooded Twitter with sweet wishes, the cricket fraternity too is busy sharing special messages.

Dhoni remains the only captain in history to have won all three major ICC trophies including the ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. Besides that, he has also led Chennai Super Kings to four IPL titles as well.

Let’s have a look some of the top tweets on Thala’s birthday:-

Advertisement

Virat Kohli wished Dhoni by sharing two of his memorable pictures with his former captain and teammate, calling him an elder brother.

ALSO WATCH : MS Dhoni Celebrates His 41st Birthday in Style With Friends in UK, Rishabh Pant in Attendance

While cricketers are wishing Dhoni in their own ways, ICC and BCCI also sent their blessings.

Advertisement

Dhoni and Suresh Raina’s brotherly bond is quite evident in the tweet.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Watches Rafael Nadal Play at Wimbledon on Birthday Eve

CSK shared Dhoni’s most iconic video of hitting him hitting the six that sealed the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 final in India’s favour.

Sudarshan Pattnaik, the famous sand artist, made a special SandArt at Puri Beach, Odisha.

While, cricketers extended their heartfelt wishes, Dhoni’s fans also took the chance to send their greetings through interesting videos and posts.

Here’s our pick of the lot:-

Dhoni might have retired from international cricket but his popularity among fans and players hasn’t diminished a bit.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here