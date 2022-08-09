Om Shanti, Rudi Koertzen: Virender Sehwag Leads Cricket Fraternity In Expressing Condolences

One of the most recognized umpires in world cricket, South Africa’s Rudi Koertzen died after a head-on collision on Tuesday morning. He was traveling to his home in Capetown after a round of golf when he died on spot in a head-on collision with another car, reported a local news outlet.

Meanwhile, the moment news broke on Twitter several prominent personalities including journalists and cricketers expressed their condolences. Among them was former India cricketer Virender Sehwag who shared a special relationship with the umpire.

A cricket enthusiast since his youth, he played league cricket while working as a clerk for South African Railways. He became an umpire in 1981 and eleven years later made his umpiring debut in a match involving India and South Africa at Port Elizabeth.

Furthermore, he also stood in a record 209 one-day internationals and 14 Twenty20s and singled out standing in the opening match of the 1999 World Cup between England and Sri Lanka as his most fondest memory.

All in all, he officiated 331 matches in International cricket with last Test match being Australia vs Pakistan that took place in 2010 at Lord’s.

