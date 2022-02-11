Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Squads And Other Details

The Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 is scheduled to be played between February 11-14. The competition will serve as a great preparatory event for these teams ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers. The quadrangular series will see four teams – Ireland, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Nepal – compete in a single round-robin format, with two games being played each day.

Ireland will be up against UAE in the tournament opener of the Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 on Friday, February 11 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, which is also the permanent venue for the T20I event.

Hosts Oman and UAE will be slightly better prepared for the competition, having just taken part in a fiercely contested white-ball series. On the other hand, Ireland have not been consistent in recent times, but have good depth and talent in the squad.

Advertisement

Have a look at the complete squads of all four teams in the tournament:

>Oman: Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khurram Nawaz, Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Aamir Kaleem, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (Wk), Suraj Kumar (Wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Khawar Ali, Nestor Dhamba, Wasim Ali

>Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Lokesh Bam, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sharad Vesawkar, Aasif Sheikh (Wk), Pradeep Airee (Wk), Abinash Bohara, Jitendra Mukhiya, Kamal Singh, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Shahab Alam

>United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Muhammad Usman, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Mohammad Boota, Vriitya Aravind (Wk), Ahmed Raza(C), Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Raja Akifullah Khan, Zahoor Khan

>Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (C), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker (Wk), Neil Rock (Wk), Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Josh Little

Advertisement

>Here is the full schedule of the Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022:

>Friday, February 11: Ireland vs UAE, 11:30 AM; Oman vs Nepal, 3:30 PM

>Saturday, February 12: Nepal vs UAE, 11:30 AM; Oman vs Ireland, 3:30 PM

>Sunday, February 14: Oman vs UAE, 11:30 AM; Ireland vs Nepal, 3:30 PM

Advertisement

All matches will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

>Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 telecast and live streaming

The quadrangular series will not be telecast in India. Fans can catch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here