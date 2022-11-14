Oman vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Desert Cup T20I Series, November 14

Oman and Saudi Arabia will lock horns in the first match of the Desert Cup T20I series on November 14. The hosts are relatively more experienced than Saudi Arabia and would like to start their campaign with a win. With players like Zeeshan Maqsood, Muhammad Nadeem and Kaleemullah in their side, Oman are the favourites to win in their home conditions. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia will know that they have to be at the top of their game against Oman.

Abdul Waheed Ghaffar-led Saudi Arabia will have to play like a unit. They will rely heavily on their skipper Ghaffar and Jatinder Singh. If Ghaffar and Singh contribute heavily with the bat, then it can be anybody’s game.

Advertisement

Ahead of the T20I match between Oman and Saudi Arabia, here is all you need to know:

When will the T20I match between Oman and Saudi Arabia be played?

The T20I match between Oman and Saudi Arabia will be played on November 14, Monday.

Where will the T20I match between Oman and Saudi Arabia be played?

The T20I match between Oman and Saudi Arabia will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat.

What time will the T20I match between Oman and Saudi Arabia begin?

The T20I match between Oman and Saudi Arabia will begin at 5:30 pm IST on November 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20I match between Oman and Saudi Arabia?

Advertisement

The T20I match between Oman and Saudi Arabia will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20I match between Oman and Saudi Arabia?

The T20I match between Oman and Saudi Arabia will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

Oman vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abdul Waheed Ghaffar

Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood

Suggested Playing XI for Oman vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Saqib

Batters: Abdul Waheed Ghaffar, Faisal Khan, Shoaib Khan

All-rounders: Abdul Wahid, Rafiullah, Zeeshan Maqsood, Muhammad Nadeem

Bowlers: Imran Yousaf, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Oman vs Saudi Arabia Predicted Playing XIs

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Naseem Khushi, Shoaib Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Muhammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Rafiullah

Saudi Arabia: Muhammad Saqib, Abdul Waheed Ghaffar, Kashif Siddique, Haseeb Ghafoor, Faisal Khan, Abdul Wahid, Imran Arif, Mohammed Shaikh, Imran Yousaf, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Atif-Ur-Rehman

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here