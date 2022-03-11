OMN vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Oman and Namibia: In the upcoming match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2021-22, Oman will face Namibia. The game is scheduled to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 11:00 am IST on March 11, Friday.

The two teams last faced each other on Sunday. Namibia were the better team during the match as they scored a dominating win by a whopping 110 runs. They posted a total of 226 runs and the bowlers were successful in restricting Oman to 116 in the second innings. It was a combined bowling effort as David Wiese, JJ Smit, Tangeni Lungameni and Jan Frylinck picked two wickets each.

Speaking about the overall performance in the league, Oman have an upper hand. They have featured in 26 games so far, winning 16 and losing eight. With 34 points, the team is at the top of the table. On the other hand, Namibia are third-last with 12 points. The team has played 11 games and won six out of them.

Ahead of the match between Oman and Namibia; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs NAM Telecast

Oman vs Namibia game will not telecast in India

OMN vs NAM Live Streaming

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OMN vs NAM Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 11:00 am IST on March 11, Friday.

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Craig Williams

Vice-Captain - Jatinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zane Green, Suraj Kumar

Batters: Craig Williams, Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Jan Frylinck, Kaleemullah

OMN vs NAM Probable XIs:

Oman: Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Suraj Kumar(wk), Sandeep Goud, Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Stephan Baard, Zane Green(wk), Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Karl Birkenstock, JJ Smit, Nicol Loftie-Eaton

