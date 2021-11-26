>OMN vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 One-Day match between Oman and Namibia: The first match of the ICC Men’s CWC League-2 One-Day will see Oman cross swords against hosts Namibia on Friday, November 26. The match will be hosted at the Imperial Wanderers Cricket Stadium, in Windhoek and is scheduled to start at 01:00 PM IST.

Oman had a rather disappointing ICC T20 World Cup campaign, as they were unable to qualify for the Super 12 stage. But they will be looking to produce some good performances in this campaign as Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas have been phenomenal with the bat in recent times. Meanwhile, Zeeshan Maqsood has been a consistent all-rounder for Oman.

The home team, on the other hand, made it to the Super 12 in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup. But they managed to win just one game out of the five matches in the Group stage. However, they have the home advantage and some quality players like Craig Williams, Bernard Scholtz and new find Ruben Trumplemann among others who are expected to dominate the opposition in the upcoming match.

Both sides have played two matches against each other in this format thus far, Namibia won both matches against the opponents.

>Ahead of the match between Oman and Namibia; here is everything you need to know:

>OMN vs NAM Telecast

There will be no telecast of the OMN vs NAM match in India.

>OMN vs NAM Live Streaming

The Oman vs Namibia fixture will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

>OMN vs NAM Match Details

Oman will be up against Namibia at Imperial Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Windhoek at 01PM IST on Friday, November 26.

>OMN vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aaqib Ilyas

Vice-Captain: Craig Williams

>Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Zane Green

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Craig Williams, Sandeep Goud

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Aaqib Ilyas, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Bernard Scholtz

>OMN vs NAM Probable XIs:

Oman: Suraj Kumar (WK), Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Muhammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Aaqib Ilyas, Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah

Namibia: Zane Green (WK), Craig Williams, Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit (C), Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikkie Yafrance Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Michael van Lingen

