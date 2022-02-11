>OMN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 match 2 between Oman and Nepal: Oman will be up against Nepal in the second match of the Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 on the opening day of the tournament on Friday, February 11. The two teams will take the field at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat. The hosts Oman will have an upper hand in the quadrangular series due to home conditions and will be looking to build a team for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier. As for the recent cricket played, the home team lost two ODIs to the UAE while the third match ended in a tie. Nevertheless, they will be slightly better prepared for the competition this time, being a different format and being played at home.

On the other hand, Nepal haven’t played much T20 cricket in the last few months. However, they can take heart from the fact that they had beaten Oman in an ODI in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 in September last year. They will be playing their first game under the new leadership of Sandeep Lamichhane and will be aiming for a fresh start.

The OMN vs NEP match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST and fans can check the Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>OMN vs NEP Telecast

OMN vs NEP match will not be telecast in India.

>OMN vs NEP Live Streaming

The Oman vs Nepal game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>OMN vs NEP Match Details

The Oman vs Nepal contest will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat on Friday, February 11. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

>OMN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Ayaan Khan

>Vice-Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane

>Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Asif Sheikh

>Batters: Gyanendra Malla, Jatinder Singh, Kushal Bhurtel, Kashyap Prajapati

>Allrounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Kushal Malla

>Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane

>OMN vs NEP Probable XIs

>Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Naseem Khushi (WK), Mohammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

>Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sharad Vesawkar, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Kamal Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Jitendra Mukhiya

