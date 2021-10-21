OMN vs SCO, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Oman vs Scotland Live Streaming Online

Oman will be battling it out against Scotland in a must-win encounter at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground on October 21, Thursday. Both the teams are expected to give it their all to win the Thursday contest as the result will decide their fate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Oman got off a blistering start in the ICC tournament as they defeated Papua New Guinea in their first match by 10 wickets. Oman were outplayed in their second game by Bangladesh by 26 runs. They now need to return back to the winning ways to confirm their qualification for the Super 12 round.

Scotland are unbeaten in the league so far. The Kyle Coetzer-led side made a statement by defeating Bangladesh and followed it up with another victory over Papua New Guinea. The team’s net run rate though isn’t very high and thus they are yet to qualify for the Super 12 round.

>When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match Oman (OMN) vs Scotland (SCO) start?

The much-fancied match will be played on Thursday, October 21.

>Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match Oman (OMN) vs Scotland (SCO) be played?

The game will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground.

>What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match Oman (OMN) vs Scotland (SCO) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the Oman (OMN) vs Scotland (SCO)match?

Oman vs Scotland match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the Oman vs Scotland match?

Disney Hotstar holds the live streaming rights for the match between Oman and Scotland.

OMN vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Oman probable playing XI against Scotland: Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Mohammad Nadeem

OMN vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland probable playing XI against Oman: Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask

