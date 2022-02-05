>OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League Two between Oman and United Arab Emirates: Oman (OMN) will square off against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match on Saturday, February 5. This is a qualifying tournament for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 that will be played from 2019 to 2023. The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground and begins at 11:00 AM IST onwards.

Hosts Oman have played some good cricket in this tournament, as out of the 20 games played so far, they’ve won 14, lost five while one game ended in a no result. Zeeshan Maqsood and Co currently sit pretty at the top of the table with 29 points under their belt.

On the other hand, the UAE team have played the fewest matches among the seven teams in this league. They have won three, lost as many games and a no result from seven thus far. They are currently at sixth place with seven points to their name and will have to get back to winning ways, with time running out.

Both Oman and the UAE faced each other in this tournament in January last year, the home team won the contest by five wickets. Batting first the visitors were bundled out for just 170, Oman did well to chase down the modest total in the 38th over.

Ahead of the match between Oman and United Arab Emirates; here is everything you need to know:

>OMN vs UAE Telecast

The match between Oman and United Arab Emirates will not be broadcasted in India.

>OMN vs UAE Live Streaming

The game between Oman vs United Arab Emirates can be live-streamed on FanCode app and website.

>OMN vs UAE Match Details

The ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 between OMN vs UAE will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat on Saturday, February 5, at 11:00 am IST.

>OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood

Vice-Captain: Junaid Siddique

>Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Suraj Kumar, Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Chirag Suri, Mohammad Usman

All-rounders: Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Bilal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Khawar Ali

>OMN vs UAE Probable XIs:

Oman: Suraj Kumar (WK), Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Nestor Dhamba, Sandeep Goud, Aqib Ilyas, Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh

United Arab Emirates: Junaid Siddique, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Usman, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri, Akif Raja, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza (C), Vriitya Aravind (WK)

