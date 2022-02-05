Oman vs United Arab Emirates Dream11, OMN vs UAE Dream11 LaICC Men’s CWC League 2 Update, OMN vs UAE Dream11 Win, OMN vs UAE Dream11 App, OMN vs UAE Dream11 2021, OMN vs UAE Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, OMN vs UAE Dream11 Live Streaming

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 match between Oman and the United Arab Emirates:

Oman and the United Arab Emirates will square off against each other in the 58th match of the ICC Men’s CWC League 2. The game will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground at 11 am IST on February 6, Sunday.

Oman are the top side in the tournament. They have achieved 12 victories in 20 league matches. The host side has been brilliant with the bat and they will once again hope to make a mark on Sunday. Aqib Ilyas is the top run-scorer for the team with a massive 801 runs in 15 innings at a stunning average of over 61.

Advertisement

The United Arab Emirates are relatively new in the competition. They have played only seven matches so far and ended up winning three games. UAE’s last game was against Oman only in November 2021 but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the match between Oman and the United Arab Emirates; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs UAE Telecast

OMN vs UAE match will not be telecast in India.

OMN vs UAE Live Streaming

The Oman vs United Arab Emirates game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OMN vs UAE Match Details

The Oman vs United Arab Emirates match will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground at 11 am IST on February 6, Sunday.

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Chirag Suri

Vice-Captain- Aqib Ilyas

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Chirag Suri, Jatinder Singh, Muhammad Usman, Sandeep Goud, Kashyap Prajapati

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas

Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Karthik Meiyappan, Bilal Khan,

OMN vs UAE Probable XIs:

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood, Sandeep Goud, Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Nestor Dhamba, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan, Mohammad Nadeem

United Arab Emirates: Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Akif Raja, Karthik Meiyappan, CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad

Advertisement

—

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here