OMN vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Oman and the United States of America:

The United States of America will play against Oman for the second time in the ICC Cricket World Cup League. In their first game, Oman endured a loss of 114 runs after failing to chase the target of 324 runs. It was a bowling failure for Oman as two USA batters namely Sushant Modani and Monank Patel smacked a century each.

Following a loss against the United States, Oman made a comeback in their next match against Nepal. They scored a 13-run victory by defending 211 runs in 50 overs. Zeeshan Maqsood and Khawar Ali were the picks of the bowlers with three wickets each. The win pushed Oman to the top of the table with 20 wins and 12 losses.

The United States of America, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings with ten victories from 21 league matches. The USA will expect good performances from Aaron Jones, Monank Patel, and Sushant Modani as they will aim for their second consecutive victory against Oman.

Ahead of the match between the Oman and United States of America, here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs USA Telecast

Oman vs United States of America game will not be telecast in India

OMN vs USA Live Streaming

The OMN vs USA fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

OMN vs USA Match Details

Oman and the United States of America will play against each other at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston at 09:00 PM IST on June 12, Sunday.

OMN vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kaleemullah

Vice-Captain - Ayaan Khan

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Monank Patel, Naseem Khushi

Batters: Shoaib Khan, Aaron Jones, Ayaan Khan

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Steven Taylor

Bowlers: Rusty Theron, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah

OMN vs USA Probable XIs:

Oman: Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Bilal Khan, Shoaib Khan, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem

United States of America: Gajanand Singh, Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Rusty Theron, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige

