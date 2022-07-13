On Faf du Plessis's Birthday, Here are his 5 Stunning IPL Knocks for CSK, RCB

Former South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis is undoubtedly one of the finest players ever to feature in the Indian Premier League. Du Plessis made his IPL debut back in 2012 while representing Chennai Super Kings. Overall he has been a part of Chennai’s four IPL-winning journeys. At the mega IPL auction 2022, Du Plessis was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore. He led Bangalore in 2022 but his side had to endure a seven-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

Advertisement

As Du Plessis celebrates his 38th birthday today, it is time to look at his finest innings in IPL.

96 vs Kings XI Punjab, 2019

Faf du Plessis had scored 96 against Kings XI Punjab in IPL back in 2019. This still remains to be his highest score in IPL. He smashed 10 boundaries and four sixes during his fabulous knock. His 55-ball 96 proved to be futile as Chennai had to suffer a six-wicket defeat in the game. 86 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

In the IPL 2021 final, Du Plessis pulled off a brilliant display after scoring 86 runs off 59 balls. His innings comprised seven boundaries and three sixes. Chennai scored 192 runs losing three wickets in 20 overs. The knock eventually proved to be a match-winning one MS Dhoni’s side won the final by 27 runs. 95 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

That same year, Du Plessis had again exhibited ferocious batting against Kolkata Knight Riders. In the league fixture, he scored 95 runs (unbeaten) off just 60 balls as Chennai registered 220 runs in 20 overs. 73 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2012

Du Plessis played a brilliant knock of 73 in 52 balls against Rajasthan Royals back in 2012. Rajasthan had posted 146 runs in 20 overs. Du Plessis opened Chennai batting and played a match-winning knock. Chennai clinched a seven-wicket victory in the game. 88 vs Punjab Kings, 2022

Last season, Du Plessis, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, played an amazing knock of 88 off just 57 balls. Bangalore posted a total of 205/2 in 20 overs. Punjab eventually did win the match by five wickets.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here